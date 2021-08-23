Billinghurst Principal, Jason Mattick, keeps school zone intersection safe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pedestrian safety is crucial, especially around school zones. Traffic intersections can get busy with parents dropping their children off, busses making their way in and out of campuses, and students crossing to get to school.

Billinghurst middle school has an intersection that experiences all these commuting factors. Their principal, Jason Mattick has taken up duty as the crossing guard on Chessington Lane and Avendia de Landa.

Staffing shortages are all across the district, so it is up to each school to assign jobs like crossing guards among their staff.

Safety is a part of Billinghurst’s mission and while at the crosswalk Principal Mattick also makes sure to teach the kids to crosswalk safety.

“When they drop their kids off in the morning they expect their kids to be safe throughout the day so why not start their day by walking them across the busy intersection around our campus, have a little fun with them, and get them excited for the day. It’s a great way for me to check in with the kids as the principal and to be out in the community and to enjoy a little fresh air to start my day.” Mattick said.

The staff at Billinghurst work as a team and providing to the community is what Mattick mentioned is a part of the job

