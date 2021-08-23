Advertisement

Billinghurst Principal, Jason Mattick, keeps school zone intersection safe

KOLO
KOLO(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:32 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pedestrian safety is crucial, especially around school zones. Traffic intersections can get busy with parents dropping their children off, busses making their way in and out of campuses, and students crossing to get to school.

Billinghurst middle school has an intersection that experiences all these commuting factors. Their principal, Jason Mattick has taken up duty as the crossing guard on Chessington Lane and Avendia de Landa.

Staffing shortages are all across the district, so it is up to each school to assign jobs like crossing guards among their staff.

Safety is a part of Billinghurst’s mission and while at the crosswalk Principal Mattick also makes sure to teach the kids to crosswalk safety.

“When they drop their kids off in the morning they expect their kids to be safe throughout the day so why not start their day by walking them across the busy intersection around our campus, have a little fun with them, and get them excited for the day. It’s a great way for me to check in with the kids as the principal and to be out in the community and to enjoy a little fresh air to start my day.” Mattick said.

The staff at Billinghurst work as a team and providing to the community is what Mattick mentioned is a part of the job

For more information on safety efforts at Billinghurst, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, in a long time exposure photo, embers fly from...
Caldor Fire: 98,149 acres. 338 structures destroyed
In this long exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford in...
Dixie Fire: Now 721,298 acres; shifting winds allow fire to threaten structures
KOLO 8's drone named Air View 8 captures images of homes over Sparks, Nevada.
Local housing market from ‘white hot’ to ‘red hot’
Derek Rowley
Suspect arrested; Amber Alert canceled for two boys from Utah
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens

Latest News

Students feel return to UNR campus gives them ‘a real college experience’
Students feel return to UNR campus gives them ‘a real college experience’
Group collects, delivers donations to Dixie Fire victims
Group collects, brings donations to Dixie Fire victims
Spanish Springs community set to give back to one of their own
Spanish Springs community set to give back to one of their own
'Jenny' has been picking up trash along Pyramid Highway for a decade
Spanish Springs community set to give back to one of their own