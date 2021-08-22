Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smoke and haze will stick around for the next couple days due to the shift in west/southwesterly winds. Gusty winds will last through tonight with fire danger concerns. The smoke extent may limit mixing down to the valley floors through some locations tonight but for the most part a lighter flow will persist tomorrow. Temperatures Sunday afternoon will stick to the upper 80′s with increasing temperatures to the 90′s through midweek. No sign of any storms through the next week.

8 day forecast (KOLO)

