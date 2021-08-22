Students feel return to UNR campus gives them ‘a real college experience’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s back to class for students at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Starting Monday, for the first time since the pandemic hit in-person learning will be the norm. That has students feeling like they’re getting what they call the ‘real college experience’ once again.

“It feels very nostalgic for the times before the pandemic,” said UNR senior, Jordyn Griffin.

Michael Karo, another UNR senior, says coming back to campus gives him a social lift.

“It’s a lot more fun than being stuck in your apartment or at home living with your parents,” he said of in-person learning.

One big transition most students will have to make this year is getting re-acclimated to the classroom. For Karo and Griffin engagement is everything.

“There’s a big difference learning online versus being in-person,” said Karo. “I can ask questions a lot easier than talking through Zoom.”

“It’s just a different vibe when you’re on campus opposed to online,” added Griffin. “It’s more like you’re involved in the school.”

School involvement could come down to how UNR navigates through the pandemic.

The latest COVID data from the university as of August 13 states eight students and zero faculty members have tested positive for the virus. That time last year cases were at zero.

This past Friday the state Board of Health voted to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students enrolled in public colleges and universities for the upcoming spring semester. The deadline to be fully vaccinated is November 1. Without proof of full vaccination students risk not being able to sign up for classes.

“I’m not surprised that UNR is (requiring vaccinations),” said Griffin. “It’s a necessary step if we want to stay on campus and have in-person classes.”

Right now UNR requires everyone who comes inside a university facility to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Griffin hopes people follow these guidelines so everyone can take advantage of what UNR has to offer.

“If they keep the gym open, and the restaurants open, then everything that we’re paying for we’re (actually getting),” she said. “I think it’s great we can use the amenities again.”

For updated policies from the university, click here.

