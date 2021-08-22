Sparks attic fire displaces six people

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Six people were displaced Sunday morning by a fire in electrical equipment in the ceiling of a home on L Street near Stanford Way in Sparks.

The fire happened around 10:30 a.m. and the Sparks Fire Department said it got the fire under control quickly after firefighters gained access to the attic. They pulled down the ceiling to extinguish the fire.

Four fire engines, one fire truck and 17 personnel responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but investigators are looking at faulty electrical equipment in the building.

