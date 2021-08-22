Nevada groups focus on climate impact on diverse communities

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Several organizations in Las Vegas led by women of color have banded together to shed light on the ways the state’s low-income and diverse communities are disproportionately impacted by climate change and pollution.

The advocacy groups are creating a website, breathefreenv.com. It aims to raise awareness about climate change, pollution and steps that can be taken to address its impacts.

They’re highlighting a new report that found people of color and low-income communities have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and the growing impact of climate change, making it all the more important that measures to eliminate greenhouse gases and ensure a healthy environment address those inequities.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Sun.)