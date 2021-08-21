Senator Rosen hosts roundtable with Nevada Housing Coalition

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Senator Jacky Rosen joined the Nevada Housing Coalition to talk about housing issues in Nevada.

Topics included affordable housing, homelessness, low income families, and communication between tenants and landlords.

“One of the main things we’ve heard today is how do we help landlords and tenants partner so that they can be sure that they’re getting that rental assistance money that we’ve put out there,” said Senator Rosen. “How can we streamline that process and make a good partnership there.”

Roundtables like this help the senator come up with solutions.

“When I hear about the access, supply chain, education, training for our work force, all of it helps me go back, take those ideas, and write the proper legislation to get work done.”

Carson City Mayor Lori Bagwell was also there. She says the appreciates roundtables like this because she can’t solve problems when she doesn’t know details.

“If you have ideas, let us know. Let me know what the barriers are, because again, I need to hear from you,” said Mayor Bagwell. “Not what I think, what you know and what you’ve experience.”

Senator Rosen also discussed the Infrastructure Bill, which recently passed through the Senate.

“We’re very excited for the bi-partisan infrastructure plan and the other investment plans that we’re going to have going forward that will actually invest on our communities.”

That Infrastructure Bill isn’t a done deal yet. While it’s on it’s way to the house, it’s fate is tied to a more ambitious social policy bill which the Senate will consider in the fall.

