San Francisco man dies hiking in Death Valley

The Golden Canyon area of Death Valley.
The Golden Canyon area of Death Valley.(National Park Service)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 1:56 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK. (KOLO) -A San Francisco man died Wednesday while hiking in Death Valley National Park, the National Park Service said.

Lawrence Stanback, 60, went hiking near Red Cathedral along the Golden Canyon Trail. Wednesday at about 1:40 p.m., park service staff received a report of a suspected heat stroke and that cardiopulmonary resuscitation was being done on him.

Park rangers initiated a rescue and found Stanback and confirmed he died.

Staff was not able to complete recovery until temperatures cooled and winds lessened in the evening.

