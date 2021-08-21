San Francisco man dies hiking in Death Valley

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK. (KOLO) -A San Francisco man died Wednesday while hiking in Death Valley National Park, the National Park Service said.

Lawrence Stanback, 60, went hiking near Red Cathedral along the Golden Canyon Trail. Wednesday at about 1:40 p.m., park service staff received a report of a suspected heat stroke and that cardiopulmonary resuscitation was being done on him.

Park rangers initiated a rescue and found Stanback and confirmed he died.

Staff was not able to complete recovery until temperatures cooled and winds lessened in the evening.

Park rangers urge summer travelers to visit Death Valley safely by hiking only before 10 a.m. or at high elevations, drinking plenty of water, eating snacks, and by staying close to an air-conditioned building or vehicle to cool down in.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.