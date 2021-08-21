Advertisement

Official: Staffer hurt, 2 youths arrested in Nye County center ‘riot’

A screen shot of footage from a riot at the Never Give Up youth facility in Nye County.
A screen shot of footage from a riot at the Never Give Up youth facility in Nye County.(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:27 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) - A Nevada sheriff’s official says a melee last weekend involving young people at a residential psychiatric treatment facility seriously injured one staff member and led to the arrests of two youths, and two escapees were found the next morning 45 miles away.

Nye County sheriff’s Lt. Adam Tippetts on Friday termed the late Aug. 15 disturbance at the Never Give Up Youth Healing Center in Amargosa Valley a riot and mass escape attempt.

He said 84 youths fought with staff members before deputies and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers arrived.

One staff member was flown by medical helicopter to a Las Vegas hospital. No other serious injuries were reported. Tippetts says the two escapees were found at a gas station in Pahrump. 

