Fentanyl bust in White Pine County

Luis Gonzalo Acosta
Luis Gonzalo Acosta(White Pine County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:36 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MCGILL, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Highway Patrol said Friday that it arrested a Southern California man Aug. 11 in White Pine County when a trooper allegedly found him with about 500 fentanyl pills.

The trooper found Luis Gonzalo Acosta, 56, of Blythe, Calif., pulled over at the Schellbourne Station rest stop between McGill and Lages Junction with the hood up on his passenger car.

The trooper saw drug paraphernalia inside the car and a search turned up the suspected fentanyl.

Acosta was booked on five drug charges.

The scene of the arrest of Luis Gonzalo Acosta who was arrested for allegedly having fentanyl.
The scene of the arrest of Luis Gonzalo Acosta who was arrested for allegedly having fentanyl.(Nevada Highway Patrol)

