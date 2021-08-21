Dragon Boat Races canceled due to smoke

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Northern Nevada International Dragon Festival races scheduled for Saturday at the Sparks Marina were canceled due to smoke from California wildfires.

The Great White North Dragon Boat and Immunize Nevada hosted the event.

It had both recreational and competitive teams taking part in the multi-divisional competition.

The boats had 20 paddlers and a drummer.

One team came from as far as Toronto to compete.

