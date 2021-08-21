DCSO asks for help identifying suspects in northern Douglas County theft

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help identifying three suspects involved in a robbery Aug. 5 from the Trader Joes and Walmart near Topsy Lane.

The sheriff’s office said at about 12:45 p.m., someone stole a purse at Trader Joe’s in Douglas County, then the suspect went into Walmart and used the stolen credit cards.

The victim confronted the suspects in Walmart but could not keep them from fleeing. The loss was about $3,000 in cash and several credit cards.

The sheriff’s office described the suspects as males with average height and medium buildings. They wore facemasks that obscured their identities. They were possibly driving a newer model Ford Explorer with an unknown California temporary license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Erik Eissinger at 775-782-5126 about case 21SO22434.

