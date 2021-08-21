Advertisement

DCSO asks for help identifying suspects in northern Douglas County theft

Security camera photos of suspects in the theft o $3,000 cash and credit cards in northern...
Security camera photos of suspects in the theft o $3,000 cash and credit cards in northern Douglas County.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:09 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help identifying three suspects involved in a robbery Aug. 5 from the Trader Joes and Walmart near Topsy Lane.

The sheriff’s office said at about 12:45 p.m., someone stole a purse at Trader Joe’s in Douglas County, then the suspect went into Walmart and used the stolen credit cards.

The victim confronted the suspects in Walmart but could not keep them from fleeing. The loss was about $3,000 in cash and several credit cards.

The sheriff’s office described the suspects as males with average height and medium buildings. They wore facemasks that obscured their identities. They were possibly driving a newer model Ford Explorer with an unknown California temporary license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Erik Eissinger at 775-782-5126 about case 21SO22434.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert suspect Derek Rowley.
AMBER ALERT: Search for suspect and two boys from Utah
Central Calaveras firefighter Ryan Carpenter extinguishes flames from the Caldor Fire on Hazel...
Caldor Fire: U.S. 50 is closed
The scene of a cash involving a Regional Transportation Commission bus and three other vehicles.
RTC bus, 3 other vehicles in Spaghetti Bowl crash
Manny the dog returned to owner in Incline Village
Man reunited with dog after car was stolen now has car back, too
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol

Latest News

COVID vaccine drawn up into syringe
COVID Vaccine mandate at all state universities and colleges
Luis Gonzalo Acosta
Fentanyl bust in White Pine County
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Senator Jacky Rosen talking with the Nevada Housing Coalition
Senator Rosen hosts roundtable with Nevada Housing Coalition