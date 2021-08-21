Advertisement

COVID vaccine mandatory at all state colleges and universities

Syringe
Syringe(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:18 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Royce Ferrer holds a $50,000 check presented to him by President Sandoval. He is the 7th recipient of the Vax Nevada Raffle offered to any Nevada resident who has received at least one COVID shot. Asked what he thought of the State Board of Health’s decision to require all students be vaccinated by Spring Semester, Ferrer turns contemplative.

“It is a bold decision to make,” he says. “I feel like it is right. You have to protect the community. So, I feel it is like the right decision,” says Ferrer.

The decision did not come until after more than three hours of testimony. Parents, community members and others made their feelings known to the board. Some students felt as Madeline Clemens who gave this emotional plea.

“I am currently a student at UNR,” she said fighting back tears. “And if need be I will un-enroll because I do not feel that is it ok for the government to tarnish my freedoms as a student. And I am trying to get my education to do something for my future,” said Clemens.

At the UNR quad most students were not aware of the board’s unanimous decision. But they did have an opinion about it. Some not necessarily in line with Clemens.

“We are all young here,” said Lola Works a UNR Student. “And it is important to keep the older populations and at-risk populations safe. We could probably survive it. They can’t,” she said.

“I just got my second vaccine,” said Dana McGee, another UNR student. “It is definitely up that person, but I think they also, if they don’t have the vaccine to worry about others as well and keep wearing a mask for safety,” she said.

The mandate will not go into effect until spring semester 2022.

The fall semester begins Monday where the university says 94% of classes will be in person; 6% on-line.

As far as faculty? They must begin the process of being vaccinated, be vaccinated, or get tested every week beginning August 30th.

