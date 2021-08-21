Advertisement

COVID, smoke puts damper on first week of high school football season

Spanish Springs the only team to play in Reno, Sparks, Carson City
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:34 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This first week of the high school football season received a shakeup when COVID and smoke ruined much of Friday’s games.

The NIAA says games cancelled because of smoke can be made up if the schools and/or school districts in the area come to an agreement on a new date.

A few games did happen, however:

Liberty (CA) 28, Spanish Springs 3.

Bingham (UT) 45, Bishop Manogue 0.

Lowry 24, Douglas 6.

Reno 42, Fallon 18.

Tune in next Friday (hopefully) where Mike Stefansson and Kurt Schroeder will recap the week’s best on the first installment of the Sports Caravan!

