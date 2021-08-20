Washoe County COVID-19: ‘Disease investigators are simply overwhelmed’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County health officials announced Friday that COVID-19 investigators can no longer reach out to every new positive case in the county, citing a recent influx of cases.

Instead, they are prioritizing outreach to youth, ages 5-12. Health officials said this age group will exhibit higher transmission levels and be in a more vulnerable situation.

Other groups in that priority order are those aged 13-17 and 0-4, then households with multiple cases. Persons who work in school settings, including transportation, are also being prioritized to keep our schools open for in-person learning.

“Our disease investigators are simply overwhelmed,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer in Washoe County. “We have a dedicated staff working 7 days a week who are reaching a breaking point under very difficult circumstances to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Contact tracing is not designed to be effective when COVID-19 is widespread in the community and with this many new cases coming in. We need to the public to both help limit the spread of COVID-19 and also get vaccinated as that is the easiest and most effective thing you can do at this point to keep those around you safe.”

Despite an encouraging update from Nevada state health leaders Thursday, COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Washoe County. According to the county, since June 1, 2021, new COVID-19 transmission and hospitalizations have seen a sharp increase:

The 7-day moving average for new COVID-19 cases per day went from 13.7 to 211.1

The COVID-19 test positivity rate increased from 2.9% to 19.5%

The number of confirmed or suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 20 to 142

The occupancy rate of staffed hospital beds is at 91% in Washoe County

There are 270 additional COVID-19 cases reported Friday, August 20 on top of the 308 reported on Thursday.

The Health District, per the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), recommends the following steps for residents who test positive for COVID-19:

Reach out to close contacts who were within 6 feet of you for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period when you were infectious Per the CDC, an infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours (or 2 days) before the person has any symptoms (or tests positive if non symptomatic). By letting your close contacts know they may have been exposed to COVID-19, you are helping to protect everyone.

Stay home except to get medical care

Rest, stay hydrated and monitor symptoms

Separate yourself from those in your household

More tips from the CDC can be found here

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.