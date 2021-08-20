Advertisement

Seven arrested for allegedly trying to pay minors for sex

Top row, from left: Tyrone Schultz, Arturo Martinez-Pintor, Christopher Figueroa, Jesse...
Top row, from left: Tyrone Schultz, Arturo Martinez-Pintor, Christopher Figueroa, Jesse Burkhardt . Bottom row, from left: Chiddo Luna, Martin Ramos-Flores, Rafael Sanchez-Pimental(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Seven men have been arrested for allegedly trying to pay minors for sex under an operation by the FBI’s Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

The FBI, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team and the Reno Police Department’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit worked to identify the suspects.

Those arrested: Rafael Sanchez-Pimental, 21; Martin Ramos-Flores, 42; Chiddo Luna, 46; Jesse Burkhardt, 32; Christopher Figueroa, 35; Arturo Martinez-Pintor, 43; Tyrone Schultz, 44.

“Juvenile sex trafficking is a priority to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office and these stings will continue in an effort to reduce the demand that fuels the exploitation of children in our community,” Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said in a statement.

The participating agencies in this two-day operation include the Northern Nevada Regional Intelligence Center, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Nevada Gaming Control Board Enforcement, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol, Nevada Department of Parole and Probation and Nevada Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert suspect Derek Rowley.
AMBER ALERT: Search for suspect and two boys from Utah
Central Calaveras firefighter Ryan Carpenter extinguishes flames from the Caldor Fire on Hazel...
Caldor Fire: 73,415 acres burned, no containment
The scene of a cash involving a Regional Transportation Commission bus and three other vehicles.
RTC bus, 3 other vehicles in Spaghetti Bowl crash
Manny the dog returned to owner in Incline Village
Man reunited with dog after car was stolen now has car back, too
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol

Latest News

Senator Jacky Rosen talking with the Nevada Housing Coalition
Senator Rosen hosts roundtable with Nevada Housing Coalition
Syringe
COVID vaccine mandatory at all state colleges and universities
In this long exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford in...
Dixie Fire: Mandatory evacuation of Taylorsville
Regional Information Center logo.
Washoe County COVID-19: ‘Disease investigators are simply overwhelmed’