Seven arrested for allegedly trying to pay minors for sex

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Seven men have been arrested for allegedly trying to pay minors for sex under an operation by the FBI’s Northern Nevada Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

The FBI, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Team and the Reno Police Department’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit worked to identify the suspects.

Those arrested: Rafael Sanchez-Pimental, 21; Martin Ramos-Flores, 42; Chiddo Luna, 46; Jesse Burkhardt, 32; Christopher Figueroa, 35; Arturo Martinez-Pintor, 43; Tyrone Schultz, 44.

“Juvenile sex trafficking is a priority to the Carson City Sheriff’s Office and these stings will continue in an effort to reduce the demand that fuels the exploitation of children in our community,” Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said in a statement.

The participating agencies in this two-day operation include the Northern Nevada Regional Intelligence Center, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Nevada Gaming Control Board Enforcement, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol, Nevada Department of Parole and Probation and Nevada Department of Corrections.

