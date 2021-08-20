Advertisement

Search on for suspect in Cold Springs car burglaries

Cold Springs car burglary caught on camera.
Cold Springs car burglary caught on camera.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:34 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the person who broke into two cars in Cold Springs.

It happened in the Woodland Village neighborhood between August 19 and 20. The sheriff’s office said a semiautomatic handgun was stolen out of a vehicle. Deputies identified a second victim whose car was broken into.

The suspect was caught on the victim’s surveillance cameras breaking into their car.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Reference case number: WC21-4031.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

Cold Springs car burglary caught on camera.
Cold Springs car burglary caught on camera.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Calaveras firefighter Ryan Carpenter extinguishes flames from the Caldor Fire on Hazel...
Caldor Fire: 73,415 acres burned, no containment
The scene of a cash involving a Regional Transportation Commission bus and three other vehicles.
RTC bus, 3 other vehicles in Spaghetti Bowl crash
Manny the dog returned to owner in Incline Village
A carjacking, chase, and a deaf dog: Michael Clancy’s wild 24 hours
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
The man pictured is accused of stealing a disabled person's wallet from a Carson City FoodMaxx.
Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect

Latest News

Students at UNR and all of Nevada's public colleges and universities will be required to show...
NV Board of Health votes to require vaccinations for colleges and universities
COVID-19: 50 percent of eligible Nevadans fully vaccinated
Amber Alert suspect Derek Rowley.
AMBER ALERT: Search for suspect and two boys from Utah
Pizzeria Lupo has brought Detroit-style pizza here to Reno.
KOLO ATE: Pizzeria Lupo