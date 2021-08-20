Search on for suspect in Cold Springs car burglaries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the person who broke into two cars in Cold Springs.

It happened in the Woodland Village neighborhood between August 19 and 20. The sheriff’s office said a semiautomatic handgun was stolen out of a vehicle. Deputies identified a second victim whose car was broken into.

The suspect was caught on the victim’s surveillance cameras breaking into their car.

Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Reference case number: WC21-4031.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

Cold Springs car burglary caught on camera. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

