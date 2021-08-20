RTC bus, 3 other vehicles in Spaghetti Bowl crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Regional Transportation Commission bus was one of four vehicles involved Thursday night in a crash on the ramp from northbound Interstate 580 to eastbound Interstate 80.

Several people were reported injured, but only one was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of the injuries were not known, the Nevada Highway Patrol said at the scene.

RTC spokesman Michael Moreno said no one on the bus was injured.

The cause of the 7:36 p.m. accident is under investigation.

The ramp is expected to be fully reopened by 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.