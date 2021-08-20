Advertisement

RTC bus, 3 other vehicles in Spaghetti Bowl crash

The scene of a cash involving a Regional Transportation Commission bus and three other vehicles.
The scene of a cash involving a Regional Transportation Commission bus and three other vehicles.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:40 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Regional Transportation Commission bus was one of four vehicles involved Thursday night in a crash on the ramp from northbound Interstate 580 to eastbound Interstate 80.

Several people were reported injured, but only one was taken to a hospital for treatment. The extent of the injuries were not known, the Nevada Highway Patrol said at the scene.

RTC spokesman Michael Moreno said no one on the bus was injured.

The cause of the 7:36 p.m. accident is under investigation.

The ramp is expected to be fully reopened by 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police responded to this fatal crash Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Hulda Way and Greg Street.
Police respond to fatal crash in Sparks
Two people found dead in northwest Reno home
Caldor Fire smoke and ash over Jobs Peak in Gardnerville.
Caldor Fire: 65,474 acres burned, no containment
Joseph Weber was booked into the Washoe County jail in connection with a stabbing and...
Man stabbed during carjacking in Sparks
Car traveling eastbound on the Mt. Rose Highway
NHP reports more driver calls coming from the Mt. Rose Highway

Latest News

Terror arrest graphic
Las Vegas authorities disclose terror case arrest last September
Lee Bonari questions why Reno engineers decided not to fix his street when the curb near his...
The reason some streets are passed as others are fixed
In this long exposure photo, embers light up hillsides as the Dixie Fire burns near Milford in...
Dixie Fire almost reaches 700,000 acres; 35 percent contained
A carjacking, chase, and a deaf dog: Michael Clancy’s wild 24 hours
A carjacking, chase, and a deaf dog: Michael Clancy’s wild 24 hours