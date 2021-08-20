The reason some streets are passed as others are fixed

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man is asking why Bisby Street in front of his home is going untouched as all the streets surrounding his home are in the process of being replaced.

Lee Bonari pointed to different homes on Bisby Street as he talked with KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond, “He’s very upset. He’s upset. Robert and his sister are extremely vocal.”

City of Reno employees are revealing the reason they left Bisby Street alone.

“Bisby had a higher pavement condition rating than the surrounding streets in the area and therefore was not selected with that construction project,” said Reno’s Senior Civil Engineer, Catie Harrison.

Could your street be the next one passed up?

This web report will reveal in greater detail the process the City of Reno uses to choose the streets to repair or leave untouched and the steps you can take to bring more attention to your street if you think it’s time for an upgrade.

Bonari walked down Bisby with Bond to get a closer look when Bond said, “You’re seeing the beautiful sidewalks over here (a nearby street undergoing repairs) and then the crumbled curbs on your Street. Your thoughts?”

”It just devalues our properties. It raises their values,” Bonari responded as he pointed over his shoulder at Bartlett Street.

He says he has lived on Bisby Street for more than three decades as he walked Bond to a curb near his home with a hammer.

“73-year-old concrete and all you do is tap it like that and it’s all rubble,” Bonari said as the concrete broke easily away.

The City of Reno is in the process of rebuilding Jodi Drive to the north, Beech Street to the east, and Bartlett Street to the west.

Bonari and his neighbors asked Bond to find why their Street was passed by as three nearby roads were selected to be replaced.

He took their questions to Reno’s Senior Civil Engineer, Catie Harrison.

She says it comes down to resources.

The City of Reno has a total of 740 miles of roads. There are a total of $200 million in needed repairs, but the City only has between $10 and $13 million a year for this need.

“Because we have budget constraints we have to have a data driven reconstruction process,” Harrison said.

The process begins by breaking the City into three regions.

They include the southwest, northwest-Verdi-Stead, and northeast-southeast.

“We rotate through those tridents on a three year cycle so that we aren’t focusing on funding or construction all in one area repeatedly,” Harrison said.

Each year, a team of three engineering technicians including Jake Barret inspect streets. He says he spends half of his time on this one task.

He looks for 20 potential problems including cracks, patches, bumps and sags. He grades each category on a scale of one to 100. One is the worst score possible and 100 is perfect.

The information is taken to City Hall and compared to other streets on a computer.

The decision about which streets to fix or replace are made by the system.

Back at City Hall on the seventh floor, Harrison and a team of engineers project the findings from Bisby Street along with the surrounding roads undergoing repair on a large screen in a conference room.

Pointing to the screen Harrison said, “This is Bisby. The yellow and the light blue and that fills into the PCI range of 41 to 70. As you can see the surrounding streets in the area are in the orange and the dark red and the bright red and those fall into the zero to 40 PCI range so although not excellent or very good they were a higher rating than the surrounding streets.”

The process from inspection to repair or street replacement takes three to five years.

Bond brought this information back to Bonari to give him the last word, but he respectfully declined to comment.

Click here if you have concerns about your street you’d like to share with the City of Reno or want to know the status of a possible repair or reconstruction.

