NV Board of Health votes to require vaccinations for colleges and universities

Students at UNR and all of Nevada's public colleges and universities will be required to show...
Students at UNR and all of Nevada's public colleges and universities will be required to show proof of COVID vaccination.(Terri Russell)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:33 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Board of Health voted unanimously Friday to require proof of immunity from various diseases, including COVID-19 for students in higher education.

The requirement would apply to university, community and state college students. Under the rule, students must show proof of vaccinations by November 1, 2021 in order to enroll for the spring semester.

The first day of classes for the University of Nevada Reno is Monday, August 23, 2021, so the requirement will not apply for the start of the fall semester.

Public comment on the proposal lasted for hours and included hundreds of people, many offering emotional testimony against the rule.

