Nevada unemployment rate dips slighting in July to 7.7%

Source: AP Images(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:44 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada’s unemployment rate dipped slightly in July to 7.7%.

But state employment officials said Thursday the pace of job growth slowed a bit from June as casinos and other businesses continued to recover from impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The jobless rate continued to decline from 7.8% in June. It was 16.6% in July 2020.

State officials say Nevada has recovered about 68% of jobs lost during the recession.

Overall employment has grown to within 92% of the prerecession peak. The chief economist says the new data is positive but there’s still significant disruption to Nevada’s economy as recovery continues.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

