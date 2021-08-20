Nevada unemployment rate dips slighting in July to 7.7%

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada’s unemployment rate dipped slightly in July to 7.7%.

But state employment officials said Thursday the pace of job growth slowed a bit from June as casinos and other businesses continued to recover from impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The jobless rate continued to decline from 7.8% in June. It was 16.6% in July 2020.

State officials say Nevada has recovered about 68% of jobs lost during the recession.

Overall employment has grown to within 92% of the prerecession peak. The chief economist says the new data is positive but there’s still significant disruption to Nevada’s economy as recovery continues.

