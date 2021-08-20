Advertisement

McQueen High student wins $50,000 Vax Nevada prize

Gov. Steve Sisolak and Vax Nevada Days winner Joseph S. at Greeter Nevada Field.
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Vax Nevada Days winner Joseph S. at Greeter Nevada Field.(Governor's Office)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:54 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A McQueen High School football player whose father is a Reno Fire Department firefighter won a $50,000 college savings plan Thursday in the Vax Nevada drawing.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Joseph S. from Reno was the winner as the event was held at Greater Nevada Field in Reno.

Katelyn F. from Reno won a $20,000 college savings prize while Sarah M. from Carson City won a $5,000 college savings plan.

Kelly H. from Reno and Dario R. from Sparks each won $25,000 cash prizes.

There was a $50,000 cash prize winner but Sisolak said that person had not signed a release to have his or her name revealed.

Vax Nevada Days wraps up next Thursday with several big cash drawings: two $100,000 winners, a $250,000 winner and a $1 million grand prize winner.

Any Nevadan who has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot is eligible to win.

“As Nevada and the world continue to battle COVID-19 and the Delta variant, we are in an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Sisolak said. “Every Nevadan has a vital role to play in ending this pandemic, most importantly by protecting themselves, their families and their community by getting a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police responded to this fatal crash Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Hulda Way and Greg Street.
Police respond to fatal crash in Sparks
Two people found dead in northwest Reno home
Joseph Weber was booked into the Washoe County jail in connection with a stabbing and...
Man stabbed during carjacking in Sparks
Caldor Fire smoke and ash over Jobs Peak in Gardnerville.
Caldor Fire: 65,474 acres burned, no containment
Car traveling eastbound on the Mt. Rose Highway
NHP reports more driver calls coming from the Mt. Rose Highway

Latest News

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said the vaccine is still highly effective in preventing...
Murthy: Drop in vaccine protection 'against mild to moderate disease'
KOLO
Carson Tahoe Health HopeFest raises money for Marriner Cottages
'Redneck Riviera' among nation's virus hotspots
Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and...
Federal transportation mask mandate extended into 2022