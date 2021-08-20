McQueen High student wins $50,000 Vax Nevada prize

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A McQueen High School football player whose father is a Reno Fire Department firefighter won a $50,000 college savings plan Thursday in the Vax Nevada drawing.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Joseph S. from Reno was the winner as the event was held at Greater Nevada Field in Reno.

Katelyn F. from Reno won a $20,000 college savings prize while Sarah M. from Carson City won a $5,000 college savings plan.

Kelly H. from Reno and Dario R. from Sparks each won $25,000 cash prizes.

There was a $50,000 cash prize winner but Sisolak said that person had not signed a release to have his or her name revealed.

Vax Nevada Days wraps up next Thursday with several big cash drawings: two $100,000 winners, a $250,000 winner and a $1 million grand prize winner.

Any Nevadan who has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot is eligible to win.

“As Nevada and the world continue to battle COVID-19 and the Delta variant, we are in an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Sisolak said. “Every Nevadan has a vital role to play in ending this pandemic, most importantly by protecting themselves, their families and their community by getting a COVID-19 vaccine.”

