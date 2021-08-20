Las Vegas authorities disclose terror case arrest last September

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities in Las Vegas are disclosing that a terrorism investigation led to the arrest last September of a man now jailed pending trial in what police called an apparent plot to mount a mass casualty attack.

Jail and court records showed that 27-year-old Lacy Walthour was being held Thursday on $1 million bail and is getting a new lawyer to represent him on 26 felony explosives and weapons charges.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal says officers found gun parts, a 3D printer, body armor and homemade step-on explosive devices in Walthour’s northwest Las Vegas home. Police say they learned Walthour had been involved in local racial justice protests in the summer of 2020.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)