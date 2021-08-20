Advertisement

Las Vegas authorities disclose terror case arrest last September

Terror arrest graphic
Terror arrest graphic(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities in Las Vegas are disclosing that a terrorism investigation led to the arrest last September of a man now jailed pending trial in what police called an apparent plot to mount a mass casualty attack.

Jail and court records showed that 27-year-old Lacy Walthour was being held Thursday on $1 million bail and is getting a new lawyer to represent him on 26 felony explosives and weapons charges.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal says officers found gun parts, a 3D printer, body armor and homemade step-on explosive devices in Walthour’s northwest Las Vegas home. Police say they learned Walthour had been involved in local racial justice protests in the summer of 2020.

