KOLO ATE: Pizzeria Lupo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pizzeria Lupo has brought Detroit-style pizza here to Reno.

“It’s crunchy, it’s soft, it’s airy,” explained Tommy Linnett. “It’s kind of everything you want in a pizza.”

Linnett, the Director of Culinary Operations for the Reno Local Food Group, spent months coming up with the correct recipes, pans and temperatures to serve this unique style of pizza.

“It is not deep-dish pizza,” stressed Linnett. “It is a pan pizza, with a fluffy focaccia-like crust, anywhere from a half-inch to an inch thick. It’s a caramelized cheese crust. And the sauce traditionally is finished warm on the top.”

That helps keep the crust thick and light. They also sell Neo-Neapolitan pizzas, which is more like a thin New York-style. They come in 16-inch whole pies, or you can buy then by the slice.

“We’re really trying to get like the slice culture,” said Linnett. “Where people can come in, people can hang out, people can say hello. And get that community feel.”

The Reno Local Food Group is a big part of this community, running six restaurants here in Northern Nevada. It’s a team that includes celebrity chef, Mark Estee.

“He’s creative, he’s constantly working. You know, we’re constantly trying to stay on the cutting edge and keep it exciting,” added Linnett. “(Estee) is going to get your name out there. Now, you also got to deliver. There’s going to be higher expectations that come with that.”

So far the reviews are good, thanks to their high-quality ingredients. They make their own toppings, from sausage to salami; served on dough that takes several days to produce. It’s just another addition to the growing “foodie” scene here in Reno.

“A rising tide lifts all boats. And I get so excited when I see other restaurants in town that have passion for what they’re doing,” continued Linnett. “It brings more people downtown, more people try different restaurants. And really, we all benefit from it.”

Pizzeria Lupo is located on the corner of California Avenue and Plumas Street. It’s open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can check out the menu by clicking on the link below.

