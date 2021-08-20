COVID-19: 50 percent of eligible Nevadans fully vaccinated

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada reached a major milestone Friday with 50 percent of eligible Nevadans now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to health officials, as of Aug. 19, 2,837,419 COVID-19 vaccine doses, by resident county, have been administered and reported to Nevada WebIZ and 60.53% of residents age 12 and older have now initiated vaccination.

“This is an incredible milestone to reach and I am so thankful to everyone who made the choice to protect themselves, their family and their community by getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “We know there is more work to be done and we will remain focused on promoting vaccine opportunities throughout the State. I urge everyone who has been vaccinated to tell a friend, family member or loved one about the importance of vaccination and encourage them to get their shot too.”

During a virtual press briefing Thursday, state health leaders said Nevada’s vaccination efforts and mask rules are flattening the ongoing virus surge. In fact, Nevada had the lowest 14-day change in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Hospitals across the state are seeing an increase in COVID patients, but it is slowing, officials said.

“The rate of hospitalization increased by 3 percent over the past two weeks, and this was a significant reduction than the previous two week period,” said Dr. Ellie Graeden with Talus Analytics.

Previously the rate was 37 percent.

Occupancy in Northern Nevada has been elevated to a “watch status.”

Those who are immunocompromised can now get their third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine here in Nevada. The state is also working to increase access at local pharmacies through the new pharmacy depot program.

Data about cases, testing and vaccinations can be found on the COVID-19 Dashboard on the home page of the Nevada Health Response website.

