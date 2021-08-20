Advertisement

The Children’s Cabinet auction: helping local family with counseling resources

KOLO
KOLO
By Karlie Drew
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:36 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The Children’s Cabinet has made so many resources readily available for local families.

In their Art of Childhood auction gala, proceeds will effort supporting those in need of family counseling services.

Counseling services at The Children’s Cabinet have made a great impact in the local community.

Communications Specialist, Krystal Pyatt described how especially during this time, counseling services are needed,

“This year our fund in need, which is the major program we are pushing is our family counseling. During COVID we saw a large need for families who wanted that extra support. How do you interact with your family during the unknown? Family counseling was able to help those families, and we saw so many more people looking for that resource.”

All the donations made from the Art of Childhood auction will go to supporting this program.

Even though auction tickets are sold out, people are still able to participate in the virtual auction, raffle, or donate.

The Children’s Cabinet will be raffling off a Trager Grill, gift baskets, books, and much more.

The silent auction has things from a hot air balloon ride, handcrafted art, and even a skiing opportunity.

For more information and how to get involved, click here.

