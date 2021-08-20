A carjacking, chase, and a deaf dog: Michael Clancy’s wild 24 hours

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday afternoon Michael Clancy stopped by the Subway in Kings Beach for a sandwich.

Nothing was out of the ordinary. He was just hungry. Then something unusual happened. A man approached Clancy’s car as he was walking out with his food, got in, and sped off with Clancy’s dog, Manny, inside.

“I grabbed the steering wheel and held on for as long as I could. I coudn’t stop crying,” said Clancy.

After seeing the car head east Clancy immediately alerted everyone he knew in the area. His landlord made a Facebook post to jump start the search.

Clancy’s friends reached out to him saying they saw his car speeding through Incline Village and Carson City. This all happened around 2 p.m. Eight hours later Clancy’s friend, Eric Hackett, saw the car in front of the Dotty’s in the shopping center off of Damonte Ranch Parkway in Reno.

“I pulled up next to them so I could see if it’s the car,” said Hackett. “I know what (the car) looks like inside. That’s where Manny has a bed set up and everything.”

It was Clancy’s 2006 light blue Chrysler 300.

“I took my phone, took a picture of the driver and the driver says ‘did you just take a picture of me?’” Hackett said of the interaction with the thieves.

One of the men covered his face with his shirt before taking off. Hackett followed the duo down to Carson City and back up to Reno.

Fast forward to Thursday, no sign of Clancy’s car or Manny. Clancy had been biking around Reno, calling friends, law enforcement, and shelters before he got a special call. It was a reunion of a lifetime at the 76 gas station in Incline Village.

“I’m not even on Facebook much,” said Brett Kendall, the man who returned Manny to Clancy. “I just happened to open the (Facebook) post and saw the story. I came up over Highway 50 and it was on my mind. I looked to my right at the pullout before Incline and the dog is walking in the pullout by himself.”

Manny was with construction crews on top of Spooner Summit. He didn’t know it at the time but Kendall, a driver for Folk Brewing Company, was about to make a special delivery.

“Some things in life are meant to be I say,” said Kendall.

“I’m just so happy I have him,” Clancy said after getting Manny back. “I very rarely drink but I think I’m going to get a six pack and try to drink and hang out with (Manny) and relax in my house. Nothing else matters to me right now in the world.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.