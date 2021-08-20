AMBER ALERT: Search for suspect and two boys from Utah

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday for two boys missing from Price, Utah.

Manson Rowley, 8, and Arson Mangum, 6, have been missing since August 18, 2021. The two are believed to be with 33-year-old Derek Rowley who may be traveling from Utah to Washington.

Manson is described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 3′11,″50 pounds, and was last seen wearing pajamas.

The suspect is described as white with blonde hair, and blue eyes. He is 6,’ 190 pounds with a tattoo on the left side of his neck of a crown, on his right hand of a skull, and he has tattoos on his left arm.

Rowley is believed to be driving a gold 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with Washington license plate C66780T. The truck is hauling a white 5th wheel camp trailer with Washington license plate 51311AE.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office at 435-637-0890.

