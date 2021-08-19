Advertisement

Volunteers to serve meals for Dixie fire evacuees

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:04 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -Volunteers from across the country are coming together in Susanville to answer one call: to help feed evacuees impacted by the Dixie Fire.

The nonprofit Mercy Chef’s start as early as 4 am cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner for nearby shelters.

”Right now, we’re preparing over 1,000 meals a day,” said Joshua Smith, Mercy Chefs strategic Relationships manager. “That will fluctuate depending on how many people are around the shelter. We’re also feeding the police department here.”

Mercy Chefs volunteers prepare meals for Dixie fire evacuees
Mercy Chefs volunteers prepare meals for Dixie fire evacuees(KOLO)

Fresh food and healthy ingredients is at the top of the preparation list.

Volunteers work until sundown to ensure no one is left out.

”It’s really about human dignity. a lot of the people at the shelter, this one in particular have a lot of seniors there,” added Smith. “I couldn’t imagine being in that stage in life, 80 plus years old with your health in a rough state and all of the sudden you have to move.”

With a team of 3 chefs and a handful of volunteers, those involved know all too well the devastation that comes with evacuating from natural disasters.

With many wanting to give back after having to evacuate themselves from previous disasters.

The nonprofit aims to provide a smile with every scoop and a slice of hope with every packaged meal.

”It takes an army,” explained Molly Macdonald, Mercy Chefs volunteer coordinator. “So when you have people come into the community to help and serve their neighbors; we have a saying called neighbors helping neighbors. That’s when it gets done.”

Mercy Chefs will continue cooking and serving meals for evacuees....until they’re no longer needed.

For more on how to volunteer or donate, click here.

