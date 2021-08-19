Advertisement

In unfriendly skies, fines for unruly passengers top $1 million

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:13 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The number of incidents involving unruly airline passengers is growing, and so are the fines imposed by federal safety officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it has proposed fines against 34 more passengers, pushing the total of potential penalties to more than $1 million this year.

The FAA says the fines are part of its crackdown against incidents on planes, most of them involving passengers who refuse to wear face masks.

In the latest cases, two people face fines topping $40,000. They have 30 days to appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police responded to this fatal crash Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Hulda Way and Greg Street.
Police respond to fatal crash in Sparks
Two people found dead in northwest Reno home
Joseph Weber was booked into the Washoe County jail in connection with a stabbing and...
Man stabbed during carjacking in Sparks
Car traveling eastbound on the Mt. Rose Highway
NHP reports more driver calls coming from the Mt. Rose Highway
Caldor Fire smoke and ash over Jobs Peak in Gardnerville.
Caldor Fire burns nearly 54,000 acres in El Dorado County

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony
Chief Tom Manger, of Capitol Police, speaks about a bomb threat connected to a man in a black...
Capitol Hill bomb threat: Police full news conference
A police report says the boy was locked in a day care van for two hours in 90-degree heat.
Boy left in locked day care van, owner charged
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Standoff as man near Capitol in pickup claims he has a bomb
Chief Tom Manger, of Capitol Police, said a man in a black pickup truck drove onto the sidewalk...
Capitol Hill bomb threat: Man appeared to have detonator