Special traffic crackdown on Tahoe’s south shore this weekend

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -The South Lake Tahoe Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will intensify traffic enforcement from Friday through Sunday, the two announced in a joint statement.

That includes calling out officers for targeted enforcement.

Those details, assisted by the Nevada Highway Patrol and the California Highway Patrol, will specifically be looking for traffic violations including speeding, reckless driving, and various equipment violations,” the two said in a joint statement.

The goal is to make roads safer.

