Advertisement

Special traffic crackdown on Tahoe’s south shore this weekend

Douglas County Sheriff's Office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department badges
Douglas County Sheriff's Office, South Lake Tahoe Police Department badges(SLTPD, DCSO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:52 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -The South Lake Tahoe Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will intensify traffic enforcement from Friday through Sunday, the two announced in a joint statement.

That includes calling out officers for targeted enforcement.

Those details, assisted by the Nevada Highway Patrol and the California Highway Patrol, will specifically be looking for traffic violations including speeding, reckless driving, and various equipment violations,” the two said in a joint statement.

The goal is to make roads safer.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police responded to this fatal crash Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Hulda Way and Greg Street.
Police respond to fatal crash in Sparks
Two people found dead in northwest Reno home
Joseph Weber was booked into the Washoe County jail in connection with a stabbing and...
Man stabbed during carjacking in Sparks
Car traveling eastbound on the Mt. Rose Highway
NHP reports more driver calls coming from the Mt. Rose Highway
Caldor Fire smoke and ash over Jobs Peak in Gardnerville.
Caldor Fire: 65,474 acres burned, no containment

Latest News

Dispatcher at REMSA Dispatch Center
Not all calls to REMSA are an emergency
Senate Race graphic
Nevada health care executive announces run for US Senate
Kate Marshall
Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall to resign to take DC position
Caldor Fire smoke and ash over Jobs Peak in Gardnerville.
Caldor Fire: 65,474 acres burned, no containment