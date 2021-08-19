Red Cross opens shelter for fire evacuees in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The American Red Cross is opening a shelter in Reno for residents displaced by the Dixie Fire. It’s located at 315 Record Street and small pets are allowed.

Officials with Red Cross are reminding people near evacuated areas to have a disaster kit ready and check with local officials for the latest information about wildfires that may be prompting evacuations in their area. Items you should include in your kit are personal protective equipment, prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and a digital copy of important documents.

As for donations, Red Cross officials say they have what they need to provide assistance at this time and cannot accept in-kind donations due to COVID-19 restrictions. One of the best ways people can help is by making a financial contribution at 1-800-REDCROSS or by visiting redcross.org/donate.

