Not all calls to REMSA are an emergency

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A call to REMSA Dispatch from an elderly man who has fallen.

“Ok now listen carefully. Help is on the way for you. Stay on the line and I’m going to tell you exactly what to do next. Ok, do not move unless you are in danger. Don’t splint any injuries. Do not have anything to eat or drink. It might make you sick or cause further problems. Ok?” says the dispatcher. The dispatcher stays on the phone with the caller until paramedics arrive.

This is what you would expect to go on every day in REMSA Dispatch.

“So we are seeing many days, in fact it is starting to become the norm, where there is an increase in the utilization of 911,” says Adam Heinz, REMSA Executive Director of Integrated Health Services. “Specifically, this week on Monday there were hours of the day where we saw 200-percent 175% of the normal call volume,” he says.

Heinz says attribute the surge to the hazardous air outside which undoubtedly gave problems to those with underlying lung and heart conditions. And too some callers may have developed potential symptoms of COVID. In some of those cases an ambulance is dispatched immediately.

In other cases, the problem is not a medical emergency:

Dispatcher: “You say he has a mouth infection, is that correct?

Caller: “Yes his mouth is all infected. Yes”

Dispatcher: “So based on the information you have provided, the most appropriate care would be for you to speak to a registered nurse on our health line about further care. An ambulance will not be sent at this time.” In this case the nurse confirmed the mouth infection did not require an ambulance ride to the hospital, and transportation for the patient to another facility was arranged.

While some patients accept the response, others still demand an ambulance. That puts stress on an already burdened system. And it means the emergency crews may not be available for a car crash or near drowning. While crews want a person to call when there’s a medical emergency. They ask the callers to help determine if the medical condition or incident is in need of an ambulance and a visit to the emergency room. And keep in mind, such transportation doesn’t necessarily mean hospital personnel will see the patient any sooner.

The non-medical emergency calls have increased at REMSA by 30% over the last year. REMSA says this isn’t just a problem isn’t just local. It’s a problem nationwide.

They need the public’s help to solve it.

