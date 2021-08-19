Advertisement

Nevada health care executive announces run for US Senate

Senate Race graphic
Senate Race graphic(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:12 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Republican Bill Hockstedler of Pahrump has announced he plans to run to represent Nevada in the U.S. Senate.

He filed papers on Tuesday to run for the seat and will likely face off against pageant winner Sharelle Mendenhall, Army veteran Sam Brown and former Attorney General Adam Laxalt in the June 2022 Republican primary.

Hockstedler, a health care executive, said his platform would include supporting law enforcement, protecting veterans and strengthening at-home health care, particularly in rural areas.

The Nevada race is among the top targets for Republicans hoping to take back the U.S. Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Sparks Police responded to this fatal crash Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Hulda Way and Greg Street.
Police respond to fatal crash in Sparks
Two people found dead in northwest Reno home
Joseph Weber was booked into the Washoe County jail in connection with a stabbing and...
Man stabbed during carjacking in Sparks
Car traveling eastbound on the Mt. Rose Highway
NHP reports more driver calls coming from the Mt. Rose Highway
Caldor Fire smoke and ash over Jobs Peak in Gardnerville.
Caldor Fire: 65,474 acres burned, no containment

Latest News

Kate Marshall
Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall to resign to take DC position
Local veterans call for accountability after turmoil in Afghanistan
Local veterans call for accountability after turmoil in Afghanistan
Republican Adam Laxalt files to run for US Senate in Nevada
Photo: Office of Congressman Tom Cotton
Tom Cotton: Adam Laxalt key to GOP flipping the U.S. Senate