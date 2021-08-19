Local veterans call for accountability after turmoil in Afghanistan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The showroom floor of Battle Born Ammunition & Firearms was bustling Wednesday afternoon, but not to sell anything - instead, to provide veterans a platform to speak on what’s going on in Afghanistan.

“We’ve seen people falling off of airplanes trying to evacuate that country.”

“Did our sacrifice mean anything? Did we actually have the ability to carry on anything?”

Those were the concerns of veterans Ken Gray and Josh Groth who both have decades of military experience. They simply want accountability.

The Taliban has taken control of much of Afghanistan after President Joe Biden announced troops would leave the country at the end of this month, according to CNN. Gray says the move makes White House leaders less credible.

“On the international level we’ve broken promises yet again to allies - people we made promises to stand with and help them with their democracy,” he said.

Veteran Chris Thompson, who had stints with the Marine Corps and Army, feels for those who have sacrificed over the last two decades.

“The current administration took the will of the Taliban lightly and allowed a total takeover and a complete waste of over 20 years,” he said. “Countless (are) wounded, killed in action, and trillions of dollars to support the war (wasted).”

Sam Brown, whose military vehicle hit a roadside bomb in 2008 in Afghanistan, wants veterans to not isolate themselves.

“Come together,” he said. “We band together. We process what our service did that was good, and that we realize that we can’t be held responsible for the leadership decisions of our military and civilian leaders.”

