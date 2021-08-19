Carson Tahoe Health HopeFest raises money for Marriner Cottages

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Carson Tahoe Health is having its annual fundraising walk. HopeFest has contributed to many things that have helped those fighting cancer.

This year is especially important because the money raised will be going to the center’s Marriner Cottages. These facilities are patients’ homes away from home.

The cottages are turning fifteen years old and it is time to give them an update.

Therapy for cancer patients can last weeks, so having the most comforting place for people during treatments is important.

Oftentimes patients have to choose between treatment and travel. The cottages provide a place for people to heal while just being right next to the center for their treatments.

Angelina Craig says HopeFest 2021 is going to make a big impact,

“Every patient that I have talked to that has stayed at these cottages can not be more thankful for the stay that they have. From the financial burden to healing, and just to be with their family. These cottages are just nice and cozy.”

People can get involved by signing up for the walk and purchasing raffle tickets which put you in for a money prize or a new car courtesy of Dick Campani’s in Carson City.

