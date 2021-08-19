Advertisement

Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect

The man pictured is accused of stealing a disabled person's wallet from a Carson City FoodMaxx.
The man pictured is accused of stealing a disabled person's wallet from a Carson City FoodMaxx.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 11:28 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who reportedly stole another person’s wallet from the FoodMaxx Grocery Store along Highway 50.

The incident happened on August 12, when a disabled customer dropped his wallet while checking out at the self-check out registers. The wallet reportedly had a large amount of cash. Investigators say a man picked up the wallet, bought a drink and left the store. The man watched the disabled customer cross the parking lot and did not return the wallet to the owner or alert store employees.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division at (775) 283-7852 or (775) 283-7815.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead in northwest Reno home
Dixie Fire
Dixie Fire: Some evacuation orders reduced to warnings
Caldor Fire smoke and ash over Jobs Peak in Gardnerville.
Caldor Fire burns nearly 54,000 acres in El Dorado County
Joseph Weber was booked into the Washoe County jail in connection with a stabbing and...
Man stabbed during carjacking in Sparks
One person died in this head-on crash on Mount Rose Highway, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
Passenger identified in fatal Mount Rose Highway crash

Latest News

Black Wall Street Reno receives a large donation from another area nonprofit.
Black Wall Street Reno Donation
Red Cross opens shelter for fire evacuees in Reno
Meeting the needs of Black and other under-served minorities in our community. That’s the goal...
Black Wall Street Reno receives generous donation
Local veterans call for accountability after turmoil in Afghanistan
Local veterans call for accountability after turmoil in Afghanistan