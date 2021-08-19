Carson City Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who reportedly stole another person’s wallet from the FoodMaxx Grocery Store along Highway 50.

The incident happened on August 12, when a disabled customer dropped his wallet while checking out at the self-check out registers. The wallet reportedly had a large amount of cash. Investigators say a man picked up the wallet, bought a drink and left the store. The man watched the disabled customer cross the parking lot and did not return the wallet to the owner or alert store employees.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division at (775) 283-7852 or (775) 283-7815.

