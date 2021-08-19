Black Wall Street Reno receives generous donation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Meeting the needs of Black and other under-served minorities in our community. That’s the goal of Black Wall Street Reno, which just received a large donation, the non profit is on South Wells Avenue.

Another charity, Thank You Ma’am, presented the founders with a check for $10,500. That equals 105 members of Thank You Ma’am, donating 100 dollars each. Founder Mignon Lagatta tells us, “Their cause is amazing, unlike any case that we’ve seen since we started Thank you Ma’am and one that the community really really needs.” Her Reno chapter raises money for worthy causes while connecting women with other women.

Black Wall Street Reno has big plans as Co-Founder RoMar Tolliver explains, “From the literacy program to outreach, social events to get the kids more engaged and get off their phones and yeah, just engage in some personal development and positive mindsets "

Black Wall Street Reno says its hopeful to have a bigger building, to offer more of a safe space to keep young kids off the street and out of trouble.

Here are the websites for both organizations: https://blackwallstreetreno.org/ https://thankyoumaamreno.org/

