RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Smoke and haze from area wildfires will thin out Wednesday into Thursday, with wind flow switching to the north and northeast. This should improve air quality somewhat. Temperatures will also continue to cool, falling into the 70s and 80s for daytime highs. Smoke will likely thicken again late in the week. No precipitation is in the forecast. -Jeff