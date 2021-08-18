Two people found dead in northwest Reno home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating the death of two people in northwest Reno.

Officers were called to a home on Ambassador Drive near Bankside Way around 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say a man and woman were found dead inside the house from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to RPD, there are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community. The names of the people who died are being withheld until family can be notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2677. They can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.

