Senator Cortez Masto says infrastructure bill will impact Nevadans’ lives

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This class is just one of the many offered to students interested in becoming electricians. Today Nevada U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto came to the Northern Nevada Electrical Training Center to learn more about how it operates, and how this program and others can benefit from the 1 Trillion Dollar infrastructure bill recently passed by the senate in a bi-partisan vote.

“Everywhere I’ve gone, there has been support, across the state,” Senator Cortez Masto says of the bill.

Inside a room with solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries to store the energy they create, Senator Cortez Masto says this is the energy of the future. While there will be some modifications here and there, she says people will need to build what will make up the 21st century energy grid, as well as maintain it.

Investment in the creation and training will come from the infrastructure bill which will in turn she says mean good paying jobs.

“Because it is about jobs, good paying jobs-- long term,” she says. “Things that are good for our economy. And being prepared and being able to embrace that new technology for the 21st century,” says Nevada’s senior senator. The senator is confident the 1 Trillion Dollar bill will be signed by President Biden.

But it is tied to another more expensive infrastructure bill which revolves around social policy. While Cortez Masto says Nevadans of all stripes support the first bill---it will be her job and others to explain why the second bill is just as important as replacing aging public works projects or modernizing the nation’s power grid.

