RV donations needed for firefighters displaced by Dixie fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Dixie Fire’s growth and intensity has consumed over 600,000 acres and as fire crews fight the flames to save people’s homes, some firefighters have already lost their own homes.

That’s why Woody Faircloth, founder of EmergencyRV.org is working to collect and deliver RV’s to at least 10 firefighters fighting the Dixie Fire.

“The firefighter we’re trying to help right now has 3 kids under 16 years old,” explained Faircloth. “He’s working 12-15 hour shifts, 7 days a week and hes just worried about his family. Are they okay and in a safe place? At the same time he’s spending his savings housing them in a hotel. They were so relieved when we told them we were going to help them.”

Faircloth started his nonprofit after seeing the destruction of the Camp Fire back in 2018. He says while an RV may not be a permanent housing solution, it does provide a sense of comfort with transitional housing and the relief is easy to see.

“We drove all the way through the night back to where one firefighter was staying, he’s actually staying with a campfire survivor who lost her home in a fire,” added Faircloth. “We posted on Facebook that we were looking for a place to park an RV and she said I wanna give back they can stay here at my place, we delivered that to their home yesterday which was super touching.”

Faircloth says while RV donations are much needed, funding is also helpful.

“Also just helping spread the word about the work we do because we see these first responders as heroes and we don’t think they need to spend all their money on a hotel room or their savings,” said Faircloth. “As long as we continue to have this platform, we’re going to continue to do it.”

