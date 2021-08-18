Police respond to fatal crash in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police responded to a fatal crash Wednesday that appeared to be between a FedEx truck and a pickup truck.

It was reported around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Hulda Way and E. Greg Street.

The area will likely be blocked off during the investigation until 4 p.m., police said.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.