Police respond to fatal crash in Sparks

Sparks Police responded to this fatal crash Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Hulda Way and Greg Street.
Sparks Police responded to this fatal crash Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Hulda Way and Greg Street.(KOLO / Mike Cooper)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:17 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Police responded to a fatal crash Wednesday that appeared to be between a FedEx truck and a pickup truck.

It was reported around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Hulda Way and E. Greg Street.

The area will likely be blocked off during the investigation until 4 p.m., police said.

