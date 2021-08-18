Advertisement

NevadaFIT: Integrating incoming freshman to university life

KOLO
KOLO(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:39 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The University of Nevada, Reno’s NevadaFIT program is well underway. This week incoming freshmen take part in this week-long program to help integrate them into what college is like at The University.

Students experience getting familiar with the campus. They take lectures, complete assignments, and learn about the resources UNR has to offer.

Last year’s program was canceled due to COVID, so this year was especially important to organizers.

NevadaFIT director, Felicia Dewald described what the experience has been like thus far,

“We are so excited to have our incoming class back on campus in person. It is so wonderful to see students wandering on campus, attending lectures, meeting new people, eating meat together. It is so refreshing as an institution to see this campus back to life, and it’s just the start to what I know is going to be a great semester.” Dewald said.

It is also shown that the impact reaches further than just integrating the freshman into this new phase of their lives. NevadaFIT organizers say students who attend the program have better retentions rates at The University.

For more information on the upcoming year at UNR, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A firefighter battles the Dixie Fire along Highway 89 in Lassen National Forest, Calif., on...
Dixie Fire prompts new evacuation orders in Lassen County
Two people found dead in northwest Reno home
The Caldor Fire burns in El Dorado County.
Caldor Fire explodes in size to 6,500 acres
One person died in this head-on crash on Mount Rose Highway, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.
Passenger identified in fatal Mount Rose Highway crash
Joseph Weber was booked into the Washoe County jail in connection with a stabbing and...
Man stabbed during carjacking in Sparks

Latest News

22 guardsmen who've received Purple Hearts
Nevada guardsmen respond to Afghanistan crisis
KOLO
New ramp closure: temporary construction closure for I-80 East & Wells Ave
Bartenders met with area farmers to discuss how they can infuse local ingredients into their...
Farmers collaborate with bartenders for Local Food Week
KOLO
The Digital Wolf Pack Initiative: iPads for incoming freshman