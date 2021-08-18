NevadaFIT: Integrating incoming freshman to university life

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The University of Nevada, Reno’s NevadaFIT program is well underway. This week incoming freshmen take part in this week-long program to help integrate them into what college is like at The University.

Students experience getting familiar with the campus. They take lectures, complete assignments, and learn about the resources UNR has to offer.

Last year’s program was canceled due to COVID, so this year was especially important to organizers.

NevadaFIT director, Felicia Dewald described what the experience has been like thus far,

“We are so excited to have our incoming class back on campus in person. It is so wonderful to see students wandering on campus, attending lectures, meeting new people, eating meat together. It is so refreshing as an institution to see this campus back to life, and it’s just the start to what I know is going to be a great semester.” Dewald said.

It is also shown that the impact reaches further than just integrating the freshman into this new phase of their lives. NevadaFIT organizers say students who attend the program have better retentions rates at The University.

