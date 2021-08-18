Nevada guardsmen respond to Afghanistan crisis

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Guard played a big role in Operation Enduring Freedom. More than 1,250 Nevada Guardsmen served in 19 service activations during the war in Afghanistan.

Now, there are none left.

“We’re here to follow our Commander in Chief and what our Commander in Chief says and he said it was time for us to go ahead and pull out of there,” said Chief Master Sergeant James Lindsay. “And I support that 100%, but obviously there’s a lot of mixed emotions for all the time and effort that was put in there by a lot of servicemembers from all around the world.”

Command Sergeant Major Michael Spaulding is concerned about the allies left behind and those struggling to deal with what’s happening in the country right now.

“I pray for my Afghan brothers and sisters every single day, as well as all my soldiers that I served with. I pray that any emotional distress they’re dealing with right now will come to pass and that they can work through those things and get the help they need.”

Chief Master Sergeant Lindsay says we need to come together to help those who aren’t taking the news well.

“We all have to take care of each other and whatever emotions they’re feeling, we just have to be there for them and make sure that they understand, because there are a lot of people who lost their lives over there.”

Both men were emotional when they first heard the news the Taliban had regained most of Afghanistan.

“In that crucible of war, you develop some pretty good friendships so it certainly was emotional,” said Spalding. “But at the end of the day, we all know that the mission has to come to an end.”

Two Nevada Army Guardsmen, Chief Warrant Officer 4 John Flynn and Sergeant Patrick Stewart, made the ultimate sacrifice when their Chinook Helicopter was shot down in 2005. 22 others received Purple Hearts for injuries sustained during the war.

