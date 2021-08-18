Advertisement

Man stabbed during carjacking in Sparks

By Matt Vaughan
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 7:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is in critical condition after being stabbed and having his car stolen in Sparks.

Officers were called to an alley along 4th/5th streets just before noon on Tuesday. When they arrived on scene, they learned that Jesus Dorantes was stabbed multiple times and had his vehicle stolen. The victim’s wounds were considered life-threatening and he was taken to a hospital for surgery.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect, Joseph Weber, who was found on El Rancho Drive between Wedekind and Greenbrae less than an hour after the incident. Investigators say Weber hid in an apartment nearby. He was later called out and arrested. 

According to SPD, evidence, video surveillance, a warrant into the apartment, and a suspect interview led to Weber being charged on the following crimes:  Battery with a Deadly Weapon (knife) Causing Substantial Bodily Harm, Robbery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon, and Grand Theft Auto.

Dorantes’ vehicle was located nearby. He is currently undergoing a second surgery and is in critical condition.  Investigators say the suspect and victim knew each other and there is no current threat to the public.

