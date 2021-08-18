Extra COVID vaccine for immunocompromised in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Starting Wednesday, people who are immunocompromised can now get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Washoe County.

Health officials said a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are available at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center drive-through clinic, Health District Community Vaccine Events, and at CVS Pharmacy locations and Walgreen’s Pharmacy locations in Washoe County. The patient must meet certain criteria outlined by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and bring their COVID-19 vaccine card.

Those who received the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine are not eligible for the third dose, per the FDA.

At this time, only those immunocompromised are eligible for a third dose and this is separate from a White House announcement about booster shots for those who’ve been fully vaccinated for more than eight months.

Those who are eligible include, but are not limited to, people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response

Those who meet the above conditions will only be given the third dose if it has been at least 28 days since the last dose of either Pfizer or Moderna.

The third dose, which is identical to the doses that have been administered all along, must be the same vaccine type as administered for the first/second doses.

