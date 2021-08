RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Wind will increase through Tuesday, along with fire danger. Expect some improvement in air quality with the wind. Better air is likely Wednesday into Thursday, with more of a northeasterly wind shift. Cooler air is also coming with the change. Enjoy the break, as westerly wind is likely to return some smoke Friday and beyond. -Jeff