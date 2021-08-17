Advertisement

Potential power outage planned for Genoa and Minden Tuesday

(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - People living in Minden and Genoa could lose power Tuesday as part of NV Energy’s Public Safety Outage Management program.

Those communities fall under the Carson-Minden Public Safety Outage Management Zone.

During a PSOM event, power is shut off for safety in order to help prevent power lines or debris blowing into power lines and other equipment from causing a wildfire when certain environmental conditions are met.

If the outage happens, it would take place between 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The exact length of the outage depends on weather conditions and how long it takes NV Energy crews to inspect the lines.

About 500 customers would be impacted. Impacted customers have been notified via phone, text and email messages, NV Energy said.

NV Energy will open a drive-thru Customer Resource Center (CRC) at the Genoa Volunteer Fire Station, East Fork Station #3, located at 2298 Main Street, Genoa, NV 89441 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on August 17 and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on August 18 or until power is restored. The CRC will offer charging devices, light snacks, water, ice, access to Wi-Fi and outage updates.

