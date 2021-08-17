NHP reports more driver calls coming from the Mt. Rose Highway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Video obtained by the Nevada Highway Patrol shows a truck attempting to pass a car on the Mount Rose Highway. The two-lane road double yellow line forbids such maneuvers.

An August 6th crash shows why. For unknown reasons, the NHP says, the driver of a blue Subaru going westbound on the Mount Rose Highway crossed over into the eastbound lane and ran head on into a 2004 GMC Yukon. The driver of the Subaru, 29-year-old Nikolas Emerson from Reno died at mile marker 17.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says it’s received more calls than normal this summer from drivers reporting other drivers taking unusual risks on this curvy two-lane highway.

“What we are seeing at a lot of unsafe passing from people who are impatient from the slower traffic and they want to get to where they are going,” says Trooper Hannah DeGoey.

Trooper DeGoey says the double yellow line on the Mt. Rose Highway starts at the base of the highway and goes to Lake Tahoe. It means passing is forbidden. That applies to motorcycles as well.

In another video obtained by the NHP, two motorcyclists pass on both sides of a car. Later, one of those motorcyclists would be taken to the hospital from the highway with serious injuries.

There is no place to pass on Highway 431-commonly known as the Mt. Rose Highway.

Trooper DeGoey can understand the frustration.

However, a perhaps lesser known law here in Nevada, if a slower vehicle has five or more cars traveling behind him on a roadway like highway 431, that driver is to pull over at a turnout and let those vehicles pass. There are several pull outs on the Mt. Rose Highway.

“Be a courteous driver. Use common sense. Unsafe passing has some real consequences,” she says. It probably goes without saying the Mt. Rose Highway deserves respect during the winter. Trooper DeGoey says drivers need to show it the same respect during the summer months.

