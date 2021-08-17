New ramp closure: temporary construction closure for I-80 East & Wells Ave

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Construction for the Spaghetti Bowl continues. The East I-80 entrance off of Wells Avenue will be temporarily closed starting August 17, at 8 p.m.

The closure will last until late September.

This closure is happening to ensure workers and drivers do not cause any delays in the work zone.

The ramp is going to be realigned for more room for drivers to merge between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl.

Wells Avenue will remain open, and drivers who usually take this on-ramp in encouraged to take other routes such as Oddie Boulevard.

Nevada apartment of Transportation, Public Information Officer said there is a reason for this closure, besides construction,

“So what drivers will see at the Wells on-ramp to eastbound I-80 will be closed for approximately a month, through late September. The reason for that is to enhance safety for everyone driving through and working in that work zone”, Ragonese said.

NDOT encourages drivers to plan ahead for this ramps closure. For more information on future projects and construction, click here.

